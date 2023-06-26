Soldiers fighting for Ukraine fire a rocket towards Russian positions near the front line in the Zaporizhzhia region on Sunday. A handful of Japanese men have defied their government’s warnings and joined Ukrainians battling the Russian invasion. Photo: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Reuters
Japan told them not to go, but they’re in Ukraine fighting Russia anyway: ‘they’re very motivated’
- One is a former yakuza, while another says he’s a ‘worthless person’ who quit his job as a mahjong parlour manager to join the fight and prove himself
- Japan’s government, like those elsewhere, has warned its citizens against travel to Ukraine. But a small determined group chose to ignore that advice
