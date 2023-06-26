Rally goers in Pyongyang hold banners that read “answer of DPRK”, “nuclear war deterrent”, “anti-US confrontation” and “the nuclear treasured sword of justice” during a mass rally on Sunday to mark the 73rd anniversary of the Korean war. Photo: AFP
North Korea vows ‘revenge’ against US in rallies marking war anniversary
- A stadium in Pyongyang was packed with masked crowds holding placards reading ‘the whole US mainland is within our shooting range’
- They were ‘burning with indomitable will to revenge the enemy’: the US that left Koreans with ‘wounds … that can never be healed’, state media said
