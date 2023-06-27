Masahiko Inami of the University of Tokyo poses with the wearable “Jizai Arms” his team developed during a demonstration at his laboratory this month. Photo: Reuters
Masahiko Inami of the University of Tokyo poses with the wearable “Jizai Arms” his team developed during a demonstration at his laboratory this month. Photo: Reuters
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Japan researchers develop wearable robot arms to ‘help us do as we please’: ‘taking them off feels a little sad’

  • A team of scientists at the University of Tokyo has developed the ‘Jizai Arms’, named after a Japanese term that denotes autonomy and personal freedom
  • ‘In the future we might see wings growing out of people’s backs, or drones attached to people’, said the leader of the team behind the breakthrough

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:34am, 27 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Masahiko Inami of the University of Tokyo poses with the wearable “Jizai Arms” his team developed during a demonstration at his laboratory this month. Photo: Reuters
Masahiko Inami of the University of Tokyo poses with the wearable “Jizai Arms” his team developed during a demonstration at his laboratory this month. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE