Masahiko Inami of the University of Tokyo poses with the wearable “Jizai Arms” his team developed during a demonstration at his laboratory this month. Photo: Reuters
Japan researchers develop wearable robot arms to ‘help us do as we please’: ‘taking them off feels a little sad’
- A team of scientists at the University of Tokyo has developed the ‘Jizai Arms’, named after a Japanese term that denotes autonomy and personal freedom
- ‘In the future we might see wings growing out of people’s backs, or drones attached to people’, said the leader of the team behind the breakthrough
