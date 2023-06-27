Japanese kabuki actor Ennosuke Ichikawa pictured during a parade in Tokyo in 2013. Ichikawa, whose real name is Takahiko Kinoshi, made his kabuki debut in 1980 and went on to become one of the country’s most renowned performers. Photo: AFP
Japan arrests popular theatre star Ennosuke Ichikawa on suspicion of aiding mother’s suicide
- Ennosuke Ichikawa, 47 – one of Japan’s best-known kabuki actors – was discovered collapsed at his home last month
- He told officers his family had ‘discussed dying and being reborn’. His mother and father were found unconscious the same day and later died
