Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group CEO Hironori Kamezawa’s received a comparatively meagre US$1.8 million for the year. Photo: AFP
Why do Japan’s bank CEOs get paid a fraction of global rivals’ income despite record profits?
- Despite posting some of the highest profits in recent years and making deals that strengthened their presence across Wall Street, they still earned less
- Mitsubishi CEO’s total compensation was US$1.8 million for the year ending in March, compared to JPMorgan Chase’s chief who was paid US$34.5 million last year
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group CEO Hironori Kamezawa’s received a comparatively meagre US$1.8 million for the year. Photo: AFP