An escalator leading to an exit is blocked at South Korea’s Sunae Station after it suddenly moved in reverse on June 8. Photo: EPA-EFE/Yonhap
South Koreans irked at reliance on Chinese escalator parts after subway station accident

  • An escalator installed at Sunae Station with components imported from China moved in reverse earlier this month, injuring 14 people
  • The incident has prompted calls for reducing dependence on Chinese manufacturers and boosting domestic production

The Korea Times

Updated: 4:19pm, 29 Jun, 2023

