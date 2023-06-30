South Koreans are snapping up sea salt and other items as Japan plans to release treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea. Photo: Reuters
Fukushima nuclear plant: South Koreans stockpile salt as Japan set to dump treated radioactive waste water into sea
- ‘As a mother raising two children, I can’t just sit back and do nothing,’ said a woman, who recently bought 5kg of salt
- Japan said it has provided science-backed explanations of its plan to neighbours, but that had failed to calm nerves
