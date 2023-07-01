The Seoul Queer Culture Festival was celebrated on Saturday amid opposition from some protesters. Photo: AP
The Seoul Queer Culture Festival was celebrated on Saturday amid opposition from some protesters. Photo: AP
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

Seoul Pride goes ahead despite rising anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, venue blocked by Christian group

  • The annual celebration, which began 23 years ago as a gathering of a few dozen people, was expected to attract more than 100,000 in its new location
  • A Christian group took the event’s usual spot at City Hall as authorities said it was more family-friendly, despite Pride taking place there since 2015

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 8:02pm, 1 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The Seoul Queer Culture Festival was celebrated on Saturday amid opposition from some protesters. Photo: AP
The Seoul Queer Culture Festival was celebrated on Saturday amid opposition from some protesters. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE