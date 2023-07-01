The Seoul Queer Culture Festival was celebrated on Saturday amid opposition from some protesters. Photo: AP
Seoul Pride goes ahead despite rising anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, venue blocked by Christian group
- The annual celebration, which began 23 years ago as a gathering of a few dozen people, was expected to attract more than 100,000 in its new location
- A Christian group took the event’s usual spot at City Hall as authorities said it was more family-friendly, despite Pride taking place there since 2015
