Commuters walk through Shinagawa Station in Tokyo. Many Japanese worry about being seen as troublemakers, are reluctant to question authority and may be afraid to speak up. Photo: AP
Japan’s job-leaving agents help worn-out workers escape bullying ‘mini-Hitler’ bosses: ‘quitting would be a betrayal’
- Japanese workers have the right to quit, but some old-style employers just can’t accept that someone they have trained would want to walk away
- Dozens of ‘taishoku daiko’ have sprang up in response, helping workers – many of whom are women – escape less painfully from jobs they want to quit
Commuters walk through Shinagawa Station in Tokyo. Many Japanese worry about being seen as troublemakers, are reluctant to question authority and may be afraid to speak up. Photo: AP