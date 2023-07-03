An explosion ripped through a building in downtown Tokyo, injuring four people. Photo: Xinhua
Tokyo building hit by ‘tremendous explosion’, 4 people injured
- The blast occurred at an eatery on the second floor of an eight-story building, injuring 2 people inside and 2 pedestrians who were hit by shards of glass, officials said
- The cause of the blast was not immediately clear but witnesses said they had smelled gas before the explosion
An explosion ripped through a building in downtown Tokyo, injuring four people. Photo: Xinhua