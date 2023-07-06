Seaweed has been harvested from Japan’s coastline for centuries, and farmed for 500 years. Photo: Shutterstock
Seaweed has been harvested from Japan’s coastline for centuries, and farmed for 500 years. Photo: Shutterstock
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

How a British botanist who has never visited Japan helped revive its ‘essential’ seaweed industry

  • Kathleen Drew-Baker died in 1957 but her memory lives on in the city of Uto in Kumamoto, one of Japan’s largest nori -growing regions
  • Her work prompted Japanese scientists and nori farmers to use oyster shells to help seaweed thrive, kick-starting nori commercial farming in Japan

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:08pm, 6 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Seaweed has been harvested from Japan’s coastline for centuries, and farmed for 500 years. Photo: Shutterstock
Seaweed has been harvested from Japan’s coastline for centuries, and farmed for 500 years. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE