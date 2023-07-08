Protesters picket at Gimpo International Airport ahead of the arrival of International Atomic Energy Agency director general Rafael Mariano Grossi. Photo: YNA/dpa
Protesters picket at Gimpo International Airport ahead of the arrival of International Atomic Energy Agency director general Rafael Mariano Grossi. Photo: YNA/dpa
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

As IAEA chief visits South Korea, protesters slam ‘little sense’ in Fukushima water release

  • The IAEA says that a two-year review has showed Japan’s plans for the water release would have a negligible impact on the environment
  • Rafael Grossi will meet South Korea’s foreign minister and a top nuclear safety official during his three-day visit

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:31pm, 8 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Protesters picket at Gimpo International Airport ahead of the arrival of International Atomic Energy Agency director general Rafael Mariano Grossi. Photo: YNA/dpa
Protesters picket at Gimpo International Airport ahead of the arrival of International Atomic Energy Agency director general Rafael Mariano Grossi. Photo: YNA/dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE