Demonstrators hold a sign reading “No Japanese Radioactive water” during a protest against Japan’s plan to release treated wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear disaster site into the Pacific Ocean, in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Bloomberg
South Korean lawmaker sees ‘shortcomings’ in IAEA findings over Japan’s Fukushima water release plan
- The head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog said he understands concerns remain over Japan’s plan to release treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean
- Rafael Grossi met with South Korea’s political opposition party members on Sunday who expressed concerns over Japan’s plan and criticised the watchdog’s findings
Demonstrators hold a sign reading “No Japanese Radioactive water” during a protest against Japan’s plan to release treated wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear disaster site into the Pacific Ocean, in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Bloomberg