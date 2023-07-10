The North Korean and US flags. North Korea o Sunday denounced a US move to bring ballistic missile submarine to the Korean peninsula. Photo: Reuters
North Korea
North Korea denounces US move to bring ballistic missile submarine to peninsula

  • North Korea said the move creates a situation that brings a nuclear conflict closer to reality
  • ‘There is no guarantee that a shocking incident where a US air force … plane is shot down over the East Sea will not happen,’ a Ministry of National Defence spokesman said

Reuters

Updated: 6:57am, 10 Jul, 2023

