The North Korean and US flags. North Korea o Sunday denounced a US move to bring ballistic missile submarine to the Korean peninsula. Photo: Reuters
North Korea denounces US move to bring ballistic missile submarine to peninsula
- North Korea said the move creates a situation that brings a nuclear conflict closer to reality
- ‘There is no guarantee that a shocking incident where a US air force … plane is shot down over the East Sea will not happen,’ a Ministry of National Defence spokesman said
