Rohit Sipahimalani, chief investment officer of Temasek warned of an uncertain road ahead as it chalked up its worst showing in seven years. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore’s Temasek posts worst performance in 7 years, remains positive on China tech despite markets slump
- The firm’s drop in net portfolio value from US$300 billion to US$284.65 billion is its first since the 2019 financial year and came amid intensified global market volatility
- CFO Png Chin Yee said Temasek was optimistic with recent developments concerning Chinese tech, as most Chinese tech companies share prices have rallied since Friday
