A demonstrator holds a placard during a march to call for gender equality and protest against gender discrimination in Tokyo, Japan, in March 2021. Photo: Reuters
Toilet limits for transgender woman ‘unacceptable’: Japan’s top court
- The ruling comes after a series of mostly positive regional court judgments about same-sex marriage, and passing of a law to promote understanding of the LGBTQ community
- The plaintiff sued her employer over bathroom restrictions that meant she was only allowed to use women’s toilets several floors away from her office
Japan’s Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that restricting a transgender woman’s use of toilets at her workplace was “unacceptable”, a decision that may help promote LGBTQ rights in the only G7 nation without legal protection for same-sex unions.
The ruling, the first by Japan’s highest court on the work environment for LGBT individuals, comes in the wake of a series of mostly positive regional court rulings about same-sex marriage and after the passing of a law to promote understanding of the LGBTQ community.
An official at the economy ministry in her 50s, who was assigned male at birth, sued because she was only allowed to use women’s toilets several floors away from her office, instead of closer ones.
The ministry had imposed the two-floor bathroom restriction to limit the chances that the plaintiff’s colleagues might use the same restroom and be embarrassed.
A Tokyo District Court ruled in 2019 that these restrictions were unlawful, but the decision was reversed in 2021 by the Tokyo High Court.
“All people should have the right to live their lives in society based on their own sexual identities,” the plaintiff said after the ruling. “The significance of that should not be reduced to the usage of toilets or public baths.”
In Japan, transgender people can only legally change their gender on their family register if they have had gender reassignment surgery. The woman in the court case was unable to do so due to health reasons, media said.
“We will carefully examine the ruling and take appropriate measures after consulting the relevant ministries and agencies,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that it would continue to make efforts to respect the diversity of its staff.
The decision comes at a time of increased awareness and support for the rights of sexual minorities in Japan. LGBTQ activists have increased their efforts to achieve an anti-discrimination law since a former aide to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in February that he would not want to live next to LGBTQ people and that citizens would flee Japan if same-sex marriage were allowed.
But opposition to equal rights remains strong within Kishida’s governing Liberal Democratic Party, known for its conservative values.
On June 16, Japan enacted a law meant to promote understanding of the LGBTQ community that critics say provides no human rights guarantees, though some lawmakers said it was too permissive.
Though the law was watered down before being passed, due to demands from conservative lawmakers, it still sparked an anti-transgender backlash. Some lawmakers formed a group to guarantee the safety of women in toilets and public baths or hot springs.
In five local court cases on same-sex marriage in Japan over the last two years, the most recent a month ago, four courts ruled either that not allowing it was unconstitutional or nearly so. One said not allowing it was in line with the constitution.