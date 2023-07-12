Venus Aerospace has been working on the hypersonic “Stargazer” aircraft concept since 2020. Photo: Venus Aerospace / Handout
Tokyo to New York in 1 hour? Hypersonic ‘Stargazer’ jet aims to best Concorde
- Venus Aerospace’s planned jet is being designed to fly at around 8,000km/h with rocket engines to climb to an altitude of 52,000 metres
- The husband-wife team behind the project are aiming for tickets to cost the same as the current price of first class – but there’s no guarantees
