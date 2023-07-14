A woman repeatedly made nuisance emergency calls by mobile phone and other means. Photo: Shutterstock
‘Lonely’ Japanese woman arrested after making nearly 3,000 fake emergency calls
- Hiroko Hatagami, a 51-year-old unemployed resident of Matsudo city, said she made the 2,761 calls because she craved attention
- She repeatedly asked the fire department to dispatch ambulances, then refused medical help when they arrived, or denied making the calls
