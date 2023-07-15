South Korean emergency workers search for survivors after a landslide hit a village in Yecheon. Photo: AFP
South Korea deadly torrential rain, floods, landslides kill at least 20, over 1,500 evacuated
- By 11am on Saturday, 1,567 people had been evacuated nationwide as water overtopped the dam in North Chungcheong province
- The tally is expected to rise as more heavy rain is forecast for the Korean peninsula on Sunday, Meteorological Administration says
South Korean emergency workers search for survivors after a landslide hit a village in Yecheon. Photo: AFP