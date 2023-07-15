South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol pledged on Saturday to “expand the scale” of his country’s humanitarian and non-lethal military assistance to Ukraine, after a summit with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv. Seoul “will expand the scale of supplies from last year, when we provided materials such as helmets and bulletproof vests”, he said, adding that humanitarian aid would be increased to US$150 million in 2023, from US$100 million last year. President Zelensky thanked President Yoon for a substantial first visit to his war-torn country. “Today, during this first visit of the President of the Republic of Korea to Ukraine in the history of our relations, we talked about everything that is important for people to lead a normal and safe life”, Zelensky said, adding “thank you for the meaningful talks. Thank you for your strong support”. Yoon’s surprise trip to Ukraine came after he attended a Nato summit in Lithuania and visited Poland this week, where he expressed solidarity with Ukraine and explored ways to support its fight against Russia’s invasion. Yoon visited the site of mass killings in Bucha near the capital Kyiv, before visiting Irpin, a residential area that received large-scale missile attacks. South Korea sends ammunition to Ukraine via US after reaching ‘secret’ pact Yoon then had a meeting with Zelensky afterwards in which the Ukrainian president expressed sympathy to South Korea, which has been hit by flooding and landslides that killed 22. “I want to express my condolences, the condolences of all Ukrainians in connection with the terrible flood that has now hit the Republic of Korea,” Zelensky told Yoon during joint statements to the press in Kyiv. A US ally and rising arms exporter, South Korea has faced renewed pressure to provide weapons to Ukraine, which Yoon’s administration has resisted in favour of humanitarian and financial aid, wary of Russia’s influence over North Korea. Yoon said this week his administration was preparing to send demining equipment and ambulances, following a request from Ukraine, and will join Nato’s trust fund for Ukraine. Although Yoon’s visit was not entirely unexpected, it is “very significant” given that few other Asian leaders have visited Ukraine, said Ramon Pacheco Pardo, the Korea chair at the Brussels School of Governance. Whether Yoon’s visit signals a shift in policy toward providing more support for Ukraine remains to be seen, but the trip suggests a stamp of approval from Kyiv for the aid that Seoul has sent so far, he said. “If he’s going it’s because Zelensky allowed him to go, because he feels Korea is doing enough to warrant it,” Pacheco Pardo said, adding that it also suggested South Korea may be doing more to support Ukraine behind the scenes. Zelensky asked Yoon to boost military support when they first met in May. South Korea’s defence ministry has said it was discussing exporting ammunition to the US, but said parts of a media report that Seoul had agreed to send artillery rounds to the US for delivery to Ukraine were inaccurate. “We view Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a challenge to the international community’s freedom, human rights and the rule of law,” Yoon said upon meeting Polish President Andrzej Duda on Thursday, adding that South Korea could be a good partner in rebuilding Ukraine. Cheap, fast, good: South Korean weapons in high demand from Malaysia to Poland South Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said on Friday it planned to support the reconstruction of Ukraine’s infrastructure, such as transport, energy and industry. South Korean companies and companies in Ukraine and other countries signed agreements on Friday for cooperation in the reconstruction of Ukraine, the ministry said in a statement. Earlier this month, Yoon said in written responses to questions from journalists that supplies of demining equipment, ambulances and other non-military materials “are in the works” following a request from Ukraine. He said South Korea already provided support to replace the Kakhovka Dam, which was destroyed last month. The Russian and Ukrainian governments have accused the other of blowing up the dam, but the evidence suggests Russia had more of a motive to cause deadly flooding, endanger crops and threaten drinking water supplies in a contested part of Ukraine. “The government of the Republic of Korea is firmly committed to actively joining the United States and other liberal democracies in international efforts to defend the freedom of Ukraine,” Yoon said. During a January visit to South Korea, Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called for the country to provide direct military support to Ukraine, saying Kyiv was in urgent need of weapons to fight off the prolonged Russian invasion. In May, when Yoon met Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska in Seoul, the president said he would expand South Korea’s non-lethal aid to Ukraine. Yoon’s spokesperson, Lee Do Woon, said at the time that Zelenska made no request for South Korean weapons supplies during her conversation with Yoon. Since Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, South Korea has reached billions of dollars worth of deals to provide tanks, howitzers, fighter jets and other weapons systems to Nato member Poland. Additional reporting by Associated Press, Agence France-Presse.