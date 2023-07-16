South Korean rescue workers search for missing persons along a deluged road leading to an underground tunnel where cars were trapped in flood waters after heavy rains in Cheongju. Photo: Handout/National Fire Agency/ AFP
In South Korea, 6 bodies pulled from flooded tunnel, as more than 30 killed by heavy rains

  • South Korea has been pounded by heavy rains forcing nearly 6,000 people to evacuate and left thousands without electricity while flooding or destroying dozens of homes
  • South Korea’s weather agency said some parts of the country will continue to receive heavy rain.

Associated Press

Updated: 11:11am, 16 Jul, 2023

