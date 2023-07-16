Yoon Suk Yeol, President of South Korea, attends a meeting of the Nato council in Vilnius, Lithuania. Photo: Reuters
South Korea’s Yoon wraps up successful European trip, faces domestic disaster, criticism
- Yoon had bilateral meetings with leaders from 13 Nato countries and made a surprise visit to Ukraine to meet with President Zelensky
- In South Korea, disaster struck when torrential rain, floods and landslides killed at least 36 people and caused thousands to evacuate their homes
