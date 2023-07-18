A bottlenose dolphin baby swims alongside its mother at an aquarium in Takamatsu, Japan’s Kagawa prefecture. Photo: Kyodo
Japan beach sees 4 dolphin attacks in 1 day. Was it ‘a form of play or amusement’?
- No fewer than four people were attacked by dolphins on Sunday at Suishohama Beach in Japan’s Fukui prefecture, according to reports
- One victim in his 60s was left with broken ribs and a mauled hand. It’s unclear whether the same dolphin was behind all four attacks
