People watch a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test at a railway station in Seoul on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
North Korea fires two missiles after US submarine arrives in South Korea

  • Both of the missiles appeared to have fallen outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone, the Japanese defence ministry said
  • The launch comes nearly a week after Pyongyang tested its latest Hwasong-18 ICBM, in a warning to the US

Reuters
Updated: 7:38am, 19 Jul, 2023

