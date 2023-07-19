People watch a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test at a railway station in Seoul on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
North Korea fires two missiles after US submarine arrives in South Korea
- Both of the missiles appeared to have fallen outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone, the Japanese defence ministry said
- The launch comes nearly a week after Pyongyang tested its latest Hwasong-18 ICBM, in a warning to the US
