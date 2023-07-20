transgender woman Minori Tokieda uses an LGBTQ friendly toilet, which is intended to defy traditional gender-based segregation, in an office building in Tokyo. Photo: AFP
Japan passed an LGBTQ protection law, but that hasn’t stopped a rise in anti-trans hostility
- The Japan Alliance for LGBT Legislation say they have seen a rising tide of hateful online rhetoric, particularly targeting transgender women
- The rights group says it has been fuelled in part by contentious debate around anti-discrimination legislation that passed this year
transgender woman Minori Tokieda uses an LGBTQ friendly toilet, which is intended to defy traditional gender-based segregation, in an office building in Tokyo. Photo: AFP