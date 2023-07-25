South Korean lawmaker Yong Hye-in, 33, is one of the country’s youngest National Assembly members and is trying to eradicate South Korea’s burgeoning “no-kid zones”.
In South Korea where birth rates are the world’s lowest, a lawmaker fights to eradicate ‘no-kid zones’
- Lawmaker Yong Hye-in, 33, leader of the Basic Income Party, was the third sitting assembly member in South Korean history to give birth in office
- South Korea has offered cash subsidies, babysitting services and support for infertility treatment but fertility continues to fall to new lows
