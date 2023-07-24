Deaths in love hotels in Japan are rare – but previous incidents have been reported. There are some 4,900 love hotels across Japan. Photo: EPA
Japan doctor, daughter arrested for beheading, carrying out head from love hotel
- Osamu Tamura, a psychiatrist at a Sapporo hospital, is suspected to have dropped off and picked up his daughter at the love hotel before and after the beheading
- Deaths in Japan’s 4,900 love hotels, usually used as a discreet place for sexual encounters, are rare but were reported in 2021 and 2018
