Mourners paying tribute at a makeshift memorial for the victims of the deadly Halloween crowd surge in October last year. Photo: AFP
South Korean minister ousted over horrific Halloween tragedy is not responsible for deadly crowd crush, court decides
- Court overturns impeachment of Lee Sang-min for the tragic incident that killed 160 people last October in Seoul, saying botched response due to broader failures
- Critics, such as opposition politicians and victims’ families, claim police investigators were lenient on higher members of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s government
Mourners paying tribute at a makeshift memorial for the victims of the deadly Halloween crowd surge in October last year. Photo: AFP