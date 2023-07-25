Mourners paying tribute at a makeshift memorial for the victims of the deadly Halloween crowd surge in October last year. Photo: AFP
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

South Korean minister ousted over horrific Halloween tragedy is not responsible for deadly crowd crush, court decides

  • Court overturns impeachment of Lee Sang-min for the tragic incident that killed 160 people last October in Seoul, saying botched response due to broader failures
  • Critics, such as opposition politicians and victims’ families, claim police investigators were lenient on higher members of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s government

Associated Press
Updated: 6:36pm, 25 Jul, 2023

