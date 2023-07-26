Japanese former sumo wrestlers Kotoohtori (left) and Towanoyama (right) pose for a photograph with a US national in Tokyo last month. Foreign residents now account for 4.2 per cent of the Japanese capital’s population. Photo: Reuters
Over 1 in 25 Tokyo residents are now foreign as Japan population tumbles for 14th year in a row
- More than 580,000 of a record 2.99 million foreign nationals now living in Japan call the capital home, according to new government data
- Meanwhile, the number of Japanese residents fell for the first time ever in all 47 of the country’s prefectures, the data showed
