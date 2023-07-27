North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (second right) visiting an arms expo with Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu (third right) in Pyongyang. Photo: KCNA via KNS/AFP
North Korea backs Moscow’s ‘battle for justice’ as Kim Jong-un shows off banned missiles to Russian minister
- Kim led defence minister Sergei Shoigu on a tour of an exhibition of new weapons as Pyongyang and Moscow pledged to deepen their strategic ties
- Shoigu and a Chinese delegation were on a rare visit to North Korea to mark the 70th anniversary of ‘Victory Day’
