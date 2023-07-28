Taiwanese soldiers take part in a military drill in New Taipei City on July 27. Photo: Reuters
Taiwanese soldiers take part in a military drill in New Taipei City on July 27. Photo: Reuters
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Japan says Beijing’s military supremacy over Taiwan growing swiftly

  • Tokyo’s annual defence white paper said the military balance between Beijing and Taipei is ‘rapidly tilting to the economic giant’s favour’
  • The report also called China a ‘greatest strategic challenge’ and expressed concerns about its close security ties with Russia

Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 10:44am, 28 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Taiwanese soldiers take part in a military drill in New Taipei City on July 27. Photo: Reuters
Taiwanese soldiers take part in a military drill in New Taipei City on July 27. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE