Taiwanese soldiers take part in a military drill in New Taipei City on July 27. Photo: Reuters
Japan says Beijing’s military supremacy over Taiwan growing swiftly
- Tokyo’s annual defence white paper said the military balance between Beijing and Taipei is ‘rapidly tilting to the economic giant’s favour’
- The report also called China a ‘greatest strategic challenge’ and expressed concerns about its close security ties with Russia
