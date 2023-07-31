A worker checks machinery at a battery parts maker in South Korea. Analysts say partnerships with Chinese firms can be risky for Korean companies because the US could still block joint ventures from any IRA tax benefits. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese battery companies spy a South Korean loophole to skirt US subsidy rules
- Some US$4 billion of investments in new battery factories have been unveiled by Chinese companies and their Korean partners over the past four months
- The firms want to take advantage of Seoul’s free-trade agreement with the US so that they can qualify for tax breaks under the Inflation Reduction Act
A worker checks machinery at a battery parts maker in South Korea. Analysts say partnerships with Chinese firms can be risky for Korean companies because the US could still block joint ventures from any IRA tax benefits. Photo: Bloomberg