Kyota Hattori is escorted to the prosecutor’s office in Tokyo on November 2, 2021. Hattori was sentenced to 23 years for stabbing a passenger, and setting a fire on a Tokyo train. Photo: AFP
Japan’s Halloween ‘Joker’ attacker gets 23 years for 2021 Tokyo train stabbing, fire
- Kyota Hattori was charged with attempted murder and arson offences, after he admitted to stabbing a male passenger and starting a fire on a Tokyo train in 2021
- Hattori said he wanted to go on a killing spree to receive the death penalty as he felt his life had no worth, after he found out his ex-girlfriend had married someone else
Kyota Hattori is escorted to the prosecutor’s office in Tokyo on November 2, 2021. Hattori was sentenced to 23 years for stabbing a passenger, and setting a fire on a Tokyo train. Photo: AFP