A combination image shows promotional art for the films “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer”. Photo: Warner Bros Pictures/Universal Pictures via AP
Japan
‘Barbenheimer’ memes are big on social media, and Japan doesn’t like it

  • This month marks 78 years since nuclear bombs were dropped on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki
  • So memes combining mushrooms clouds and actors from the “Barbie” movie aren’t going down so well in the East Asian nation

Bloomberg

Updated: 11:12am, 1 Aug, 2023

