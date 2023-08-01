A combination image shows promotional art for the films “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer”. Photo: Warner Bros Pictures/Universal Pictures via AP
‘Barbenheimer’ memes are big on social media, and Japan doesn’t like it
- This month marks 78 years since nuclear bombs were dropped on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki
- So memes combining mushrooms clouds and actors from the “Barbie” movie aren’t going down so well in the East Asian nation
