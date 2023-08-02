American soldier Travis King is seen in a family photo displayed in his grandfather’s home in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Photo: Family photo via AP
American soldier Travis King is seen in a family photo displayed in his grandfather’s home in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Photo: Family photo via AP
North Korea
Asia /  East Asia

North Korea responds to UN Command on US soldier Travis King, who ran across border

  • The Pentagon says North Korea acknowledged a request for information about King, who has been taken into custody, but did not offer details
  • King made his cross-border dash while on a tour of the demilitarised zone last month, landing the US in a new diplomatic quandary with the nuclear-armed nation

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:59am, 2 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
American soldier Travis King is seen in a family photo displayed in his grandfather’s home in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Photo: Family photo via AP
American soldier Travis King is seen in a family photo displayed in his grandfather’s home in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Photo: Family photo via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE