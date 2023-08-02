Passengers aboard lifeboats row to safety as the Titanic sinks in a scene from the 1997 James Cameron film “Titanic”. Photo: AP Photo/Paramount Pictures/20th Century Fox
He survived the sinking of the Titanic – and Japan never let him live it down
- Masabumi Hosono was shamed for not adhering to the ‘women and children first’ principle and avoiding an honourable death by going down with the ship
- The stigma followed him for the rest of his life. Condemned as cowardly, he lived as a recluse until his death from natural causes in 1939
