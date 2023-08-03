Actress Margot Robbie attends the European premiere of “Barbie” in London on July 12. Photo: Reuters
US envoy’s ‘Barbie’ post further angers Japanese offended by ‘Barbenheimer’ meme
- The blockbuster faced more backlash after a voice actor called out the viral meme used in the marketing campaign and diplomat Rahm Emanuel drew flak for promoting the film online
- ‘Your post at this time will get on the nerves of many Japanese, and will further solidify their resolve to never go to see that movie,’ a user wrote on X
