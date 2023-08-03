Sushiro restaurants claims it saw a sharp fall in customers after a video of a boy licking an open soy sauce bottle at one of its stores went viral. Photo: Shutterstock
Japan sushi chain, Sushiro, drops US$470,000 suit against teen who licked soy sauce bottle, plate, cup
- Sushiro was seeking damages, claiming it suffered a sharp fall in customers after a video of the teen was uploaded on social media in January and shared widely
- The boy was filmed licking an open soy sauce bottle, an unused teacup, and touching a passing plate of sushi with his saliva-covered finger
