Sushiro restaurants claims it saw a sharp fall in customers after a video of a boy licking an open soy sauce bottle at one of its stores went viral. Photo: Shutterstock
Sushiro restaurants claims it saw a sharp fall in customers after a video of a boy licking an open soy sauce bottle at one of its stores went viral. Photo: Shutterstock
Japan sushi chain, Sushiro, drops US$470,000 suit against teen who licked soy sauce bottle, plate, cup

  • Sushiro was seeking damages, claiming it suffered a sharp fall in customers after a video of the teen was uploaded on social media in January and shared widely
  • The boy was filmed licking an open soy sauce bottle, an unused teacup, and touching a passing plate of sushi with his saliva-covered finger

Kyodo

Updated: 5:20pm, 3 Aug, 2023

