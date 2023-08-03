At least 13 people were wounded in a stabbing incident on Thursday in Seongnam, just south of the capital Seoul, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported, citing police.The report said one person had been arrested. Photo: Weibo
‘Terrifying’: South Korean police arrests suspect over ‘stabbing rampage’ that hurt 13
- The incident comes just days after another rare stabbing attack in Seoul in which one person was killed and three others wounded
- A person was arrested at the scene, and the motive for the attack was not immediately clear, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported
