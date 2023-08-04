Taiwanese military fires a US-made missile during a live-fire exercise in Pingtung county, Taiwan, on July 4. Photo: Bloomberg
North Korea says US arms aid to Taiwan pushing region to ‘another ignition point of war’
- Pyongyang called the US$345 million weapons package a ‘dangerous political and military provocation’
- It also accused Washington of trying to turn Taiwan into an ‘unsinkable advanced base against Beijing’
