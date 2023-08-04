Police officers patrol a subway station in Seongnam, South Korea, on Thursday. Photo: AP
Police officers patrol a subway station in Seongnam, South Korea, on Thursday. Photo: AP
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

Stabbing attacks keep Koreans on edge: ‘I’m more scared of being in South Korea’

  • Back-to-back stabbing rampages, including at a shopping centre in Seongnam, have heightened fears of copycat attacks in a country that has long been considered safe
  • ‘I’ve always been telling my kids to be careful when they go abroad due to gun fears but now I’m more scared of being in South Korea,’ a resident says

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:07pm, 4 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Police officers patrol a subway station in Seongnam, South Korea, on Thursday. Photo: AP
Police officers patrol a subway station in Seongnam, South Korea, on Thursday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE