Police officers patrol a subway station in Seongnam, South Korea, on Thursday. Photo: AP
Stabbing attacks keep Koreans on edge: ‘I’m more scared of being in South Korea’
- Back-to-back stabbing rampages, including at a shopping centre in Seongnam, have heightened fears of copycat attacks in a country that has long been considered safe
- ‘I’ve always been telling my kids to be careful when they go abroad due to gun fears but now I’m more scared of being in South Korea,’ a resident says
