Yoo Hyuk-kee, centre, linked to the 2014 Sewol ferry sinking, is taken to the Incheon District Prosecutors Office. Photo: EPA-EFE
Last fugitive linked to ferry disaster that killed over 300 is extradited to South Korea from the US
- Yoo Hyuk-kee faces charges related to the company that operated the Sewol ferry that capsized in 2014, killing 304 people including 250 children
- The doomed vessel was found by government investigators to be structurally unsound and overloaded
