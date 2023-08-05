Attendees of the World Scout Jamboree beat the heat under a vine tunnel at a campsite in Buan, South Korea, on Friday. Photo: Yonhap via AP
UK, US contingents leave World Scout Jamboree in South Korea amid heatwave nightmare
- Temperatures have hit 34 degrees Celsius in Saemangeum, where hundreds of participants at the event fell ill and were treated for heat-related ailments
- The decision comes as a further setback for South Korea, which had said it would send more water trucks and air-conditioned spaces to save the gathering
Attendees of the World Scout Jamboree beat the heat under a vine tunnel at a campsite in Buan, South Korea, on Friday. Photo: Yonhap via AP