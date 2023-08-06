People march with candles at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan on July 31. On Sunday, Hiroshima marks the 78th anniversary of the city’s atomic bombing by the United States. Photo: Kyodo
Hiroshima marks atomic bombing’s 78th anniversary after hosting G7 summit
- In his annual Peace Declaration at Peace Memorial Park, Mayor Kazumi Matsui is expected to hail the G7 leaders’ historic visit to the park in May
- A moment of silence will be observed at 8:15am local time, the exact time when the uranium bomb detonated over the city on August 6, 1945
