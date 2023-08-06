The sun sets beyond the campsite of the World Scout Jamboree in Buan, South Korea, on Saturday. Photo: AFP
South Korea postpones K-pop concert for scouts but show goes on at jamboree despite scorching heatwave
- The government was considering two alternate sites for the gig, which is now rescheduled for the eve of the closing of the scouting meet on August 12
- Hundreds of participants have fallen ill due to the searing heat, inadequate water supply and food, prompting the British, American and Singapore contingents to leave
