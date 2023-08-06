Pope Francis leads the holy mass for World Youth Day at Parque Tejo, Lisbon, Portugal on World Youth Day. Photo: Reuters
Pope announces World Youth Day will return to Asia in 2027, ‘the Church needs young people’, he says
- That South Korea will host the event is a reflection of the continent’s importance to the Catholic Church, which is young and growing in the region
- The pontiff implored young people to follow their dreams, saying the Church needs them and urging them not to be afraid
