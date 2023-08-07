North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visiting a weapons factory on Sunday. Photo: via Reuters
North Korean hackers ‘breach top Russian missile maker’
- Cyber-espionage teams secretly installed ‘digital back doors’ into systems at a rocket design bureau near Moscow, says Reuters
- Experts say incident shows how the isolated country will even target its allies, such as Russia, in a bid to acquire critical technologies
