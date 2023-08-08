South Korean lesbian couple Kim Kyu-jin (right) and her wife Kim Sae-yeon pose with a fetal ultrasound image. South Korea does not recognise same-sex unions. Photo: AFP
South Korean lesbian couple beat same-sex barriers to parenthood: ‘happy mothers’
- In South Korea, those who try to parent ‘outside the conventional system’ face much hurtful criticism and practical legal barriers
- Seoul has poured billions of dollars into encouraging its citizens – targeting heterosexual married couples – to have more babies but to no avail
South Korean lesbian couple Kim Kyu-jin (right) and her wife Kim Sae-yeon pose with a fetal ultrasound image. South Korea does not recognise same-sex unions. Photo: AFP