Two one-month-old giant panda cubs at Everland Resort in Yongin, South Korea. The twins will be named once they reach 100 days old. Photo: Xinhua
South Korean park releases photos of 1-month-old twin panda cubs
- The twins will be named when they are 100 days old and are expected to take their first steps at around four months
- At around six months, the babies will be available to meet visitors at Everland Panda World, the country’s largest theme park
