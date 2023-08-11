A promotional poster of the ‘Barbie’ film in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Reuters
Hollywood blockbuster Barbie opens in Japan after atomic bomb controversy
- The ‘Barbenheimer’ tag, linking the film with Oppenheimer, sparked a backlash as Japan marked the memorials of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki
- Despite the upset, tickets for the film sold fast as fans flocked to the theatrical release, timed to coincide with the first day of Japan’s summer holiday week
